xAI Rolls Out Faster Grok Model, New Features

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has introduced an updated version of its Grok 2 chatbot, claiming enhanced speed and functionality.

The new model is three times faster, with improved accuracy, better multilingual support, and refined instruction-following capabilities.

This rollout is being tested on X, formerly Twitter, which often serves as a trial ground for xAI’s innovations.

Free users can ask up to ten questions every two hours, while Premium and Premium+ subscribers have increased usage limits.

Additionally, a new “Grok button” has been added to X, enabling users to access trending discussions and contextual insights seamlessly.

xAI also updated its enterprise API, offering two more efficient Grok models with lower pricing.

The cost per million input tokens dropped to $2, and output tokens now cost $10 per million.

Aurora, xAI’s image-generation model, will soon be integrated into the API, expanding its capabilities for businesses and developers.

