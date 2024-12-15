Ex-OpenAI Researcher Found Dead in San Francisco Apartment 

Former OpenAI employee and AI researcher Suchir Balaji was discovered dead in his San Francisco apartment on November 26.

The city’s medical examiner confirmed his death as a suicide.

Balaji, 26, gained attention in October after raising ethical concerns about OpenAI’s alleged misuse of copyrighted material to train its AI models.

Balaji, who left OpenAI after nearly four years, criticized the company’s practices, claiming they posed risks to the internet and questioned the legality of using copyrighted data for generative AI development.

His concerns surfaced in media interviews and blog posts, where he argued that products like ChatGPT might not align with fair use principles.

A day before his death, Balaji was mentioned in a court filing tied to ongoing lawsuits against OpenAI.

These cases, initiated by media publishers, accused the company of copyright violations.

Balaji had previously worked on significant AI projects, including WebGPT and GPT-4 development.

While police found no evidence of foul play, Balaji’s passing has sparked discussions within the tech community.

His peers have expressed sorrow and recognized his contributions to AI ethics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...