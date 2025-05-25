X Goes Down Again as Users Struggle to Access Platform

Many users across the world were unable to use X, the social media platform once known as Twitter, after it experienced another major outage on Saturday, May 24.

The disruption began around 1:30 p.m., affecting both the app and website.

The problem quickly drew attention as reports flooded in from frustrated users.

DownDetector, a website that tracks online service issues, showed that complaints jumped from a few dozen to over 11,000 in just a short time.

The peak was recorded around 1:39 p.m., as many people could no longer send messages, log in, or browse their feeds.

This is not the first time X has faced such trouble recently.

Just two days earlier, on Thursday evening, May 22, the platform suffered another glitch that blocked access to key features like direct messaging and login functions.

That issue also hit both mobile and desktop users, disrupting millions of people who rely on the platform for communication and updates.

Owned by Elon Musk, X has had several changes in recent times, but these repeated outages are raising concerns among its users.

Many are beginning to question the platform’s stability, especially with back-to-back problems in such a short span.

As of now, the cause of Saturday’s downtime remains unknown.

However, users continue to look for updates, hoping service will return to normal soon.