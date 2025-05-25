We tried to fix but it failed- Mr P on the Psquare Split

Change they say it’s the most constant thing in life!

One of Nigerian twin artist duo Peter Okoye popularly known as Mr P has shared revealed that there will never be another Psquare.

The revelation is sad, especially to fans who are fond of the duo.

Mr P said that as individuals they are doing well and there is joy in going solo. He added that fans should respect their decision as there is no going back. He also revealed that they tried to keep the duo together but it failed.

The duo had hits back to back but had a messy split in 2016. Fans were excited when they made up in 2021 only to split up again August last year.