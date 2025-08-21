World’s ‘Nicest Judge’ Frank Caprio Dies After Cancer Battle”

Judge Frank Caprio, the longtime head of the Providence Municipal Court and a familiar television presence, has died at the age of 88.

His family confirmed that he passed away in Providence on Wednesday after living with pancreatic cancer since 2023.

Caprio, born in Providence in 1936, served in the city’s municipal court for more than four decades. He became widely known outside Rhode Island through the program Caught in Providence, which broadcast real cases from his courtroom. The show was nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards and clips from it were watched billions of times on social media platforms.

In the courtroom, Caprio developed a reputation for balancing the law with compassion. He often considered the personal circumstances of those appearing before him, sometimes reducing fines or dismissing charges when he believed fairness required it. Videos of these moments, including occasions when he invited children to sit beside him at the bench, were shared worldwide.

In December 2023, Caprio announced publicly that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He received treatment in Rhode Island, Boston, and later at the Miami Cancer Institute. In April 2024, he completed a round of radiation therapy and shared a photo of himself ringing the bell to mark the end of treatment. He told his followers at the time that he was “on my way to happy days.”

His health worsened in mid-2025. In his last message, recorded from a hospital bed on August 19, he asked supporters: “I’m coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more.” His death was confirmed the following day on his official Instagram and Facebook pages.

Caprio’s family described him as a man whose “warmth, humour, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.” His son, David Caprio, thanked the public for their support and encouraged people to honor his father by showing kindness to others.

Judge Caprio is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Joyce Caprio; their five children; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Throughout his career, Caprio received recognition both as a jurist and as a media figure. His personal approach to justice led some viewers to call him “the nicest judge in the world,” a description that followed him throughout his later years.