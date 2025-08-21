War Brews As Delta Prime Minister Rubbishes Suspension Letter From Obi

The Onishe of Ubulu-Uku and Traditional Prime Minister, James Onwordi Ibori, has dismissed reports claiming he was suspended by His Royal Majesty, Agbogidi Chuckwuka Noah Akaeze, the Obi of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom.

The alleged suspension, said to have been communicated through a letter signed by one G. U. Ofulue, has been described by Chief Onwordi as baseless and lacking legitimacy.

In a statement obtained by The News Chronicle, the Onishe maintained that Ofulue is neither the recognised Palace Secretary nor Secretary to the Obi in Council of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, thereby casting doubt on the authenticity of the letter.

Citing his recognition as a duly certified and registered Traditional Chief under the Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs, Office of the Deputy Governor, Chief Onwordi stressed that his position is firmly backed by the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law, 2008 of Delta State.

He further noted that the proper procedure for suspending a chief, as outlined in Section 28(1)(2)(3) of the law, was not followed, making the purported suspension invalid. According to him, the document in question is not known to the Chiefs and members of the Obi in Council, the Aniocha South Traditional Rulers Council, nor the Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs.

Chief Onwordi also clarified that there are no outstanding issues between him and the Obi, adding that their relationship remains cordial. He emphasized that Ofulue is not a member of either the Obi in Council of Ubulu-Uku or the Traditional Council in Aniocha South Local Government Area, which further weakens the credibility of the suspension claims.

Describing the letter as a “caricature” and an “act of rascality,” the Traditional Prime Minister called for proper investigation and restraint on the matter.

He explained that he was never invited to any meeting by the Obi, nor was he served notice of such, as alleged in the controversial letter.

Chief Onwordi, therefore, urged the people of Ubulu-Uku and the wider public to disregard the claims, assuring that he remains committed to discharging his responsibilities as the Onishe of Ubulu-Uku without hindrance.