August 21, 2025 - 4:27 PM

Soludo Fires 8 ‘Agunechemba’ Operatives Involved in Assault of Female Corps Member in Anambra

News
— By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

Soludo sacks 8 ‘Agunechemba’ Operatives involved in assault of female Corps Member in Anambra
SPAD to Governor Soludo on Community Security, Emeakayi, addressing journalists, with the dismissed operatives behind

The Anambra State Government on Wednesday, announced the dismissal of eight operatives of the Agunechemba Security outfit involved in the brutal assault and public stripping of a female corps member, Miss Jennifer Elobor in Oba in Idemili South Council Area of the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, made the announcement at the agency’s headquarters in Awka.

Emeakayi said the government acted swiftly after receiving reports of the incident, adding that the operatives would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

According to him, the dismissed officers were in pursuit of suspected cultists, when they attacked the corps member, an action he described as “totally outside the mandate of the agency and utterly condemnable.”

Emeakayi noted that the Soludo administration never authorized any form of unprofessionalism, brutality or abuse of office by security operatives, adding that any officer found guilty of misconduct will face immediate dismissal and prosecution.”

 

The News Chronicle gathered that despite pleas from the victim’s family and officials of the National Youth Service Corps for a quiet resolution, the state government insisted on a full investigation and accountability to serve as a deterrent.

This also followed the politicizing of the incident by the opposition in the state, as well as the call for the Federal Government to intervene in the matter by banning the Agunechemba outfit.

Emeakayi revealed that the government had already settled the victim’s medical bills, replaced her damaged valuables, including a laptop and phone, and tendered a public apology to her family, NYSC and the general public.

He noted that the incident would serve as a turning point in reforming the outfit and restoring public confidence in community security operations.

“This government is committed to professionalism, accountability and respect for human rights in all security engagements,” he stressed.

It was however, not confirmed whether the Police have received the dismissed Agunechemba operatives, as the spokesperson of the Command, Tochukwu Ikenga has yet to respond to an inquiry to that effect by our correspondent.

