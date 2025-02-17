World’s First Openly Gay Imam Shot Dead in South Africa After Officiating Lesbian Wedding

Imam Muhsin Hendricks, the world’s first openly gay Muslim cleric and a prominent LGBTQIA+ activist, was shot and killed in an ambush in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, South Africa, on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Hendricks was traveling in his car when another car blocked his vehicle. Two masked gunmen emerged and opened fire, striking the 57-year-old imam multiple times. His driver managed to escape and later realized that Hendricks, who was seated in the back, had been fatally shot.

A police statement confirmed: “Two unidentified suspects with covered faces fired multiple shots at the vehicle. The driver fled the scene and only later noticed that Hendricks, who was in the back seat, had been shot and killed.”

The murder was captured on CCTV footage, which has since circulated on social media.

Hendricks was a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights within the Muslim community. He founded The Inner Circle in 1996, a group supporting queer Muslims, and in 2011 established Masjidul Ghurbaah, a mosque in Cape Town designed to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ Muslims.

Speaking about his mission in an earlier interview, Hendricks had said:

“I told myself that perhaps it was time we created our own space, where people could pray without being judged.”

His work, however, attracted significant opposition from conservative Muslim groups. The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) had previously denounced his inclusive mosque, believing it to be inconsistent with Islamic teachings.

The murder occurred shortly after Hendricks officiated a lesbian wedding, leading many to suspect that he was targeted for his advocacy.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party strongly condemned the killing. EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said in a statement on Monday:

“Imam Hendricks was a beloved activist for LGBTQIA+ individuals within the Muslim community. We will remember him for his contributions to human rights, anti-racism, and his brave struggle against rampant homophobia in South Africa.”

The party urged Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to ensure a swift investigation and arrest those responsible.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is still investigating the motive for the killing.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), despite its past opposition to Hendricks’ work, expressed “deep concern” and “shock” over his assassination.

“The MJC calls upon the South African Police Service to conduct a thorough, impartial investigation into this matter, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable through due process,” the council said.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development also weighed in. Spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi stated:

“The department calls for continued efforts in upholding our constitutional values and ensuring a society where no one is unfairly discriminated against on the grounds of sexual orientation, religion, gender, or any other basis.”

The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association (ILGA) expressed fears that the murder was a hate crime. Executive Director Julia Ehrt said:

“What we fear may be a hate crime. We urge authorities to investigate this incident and ensure justice is served fully.”

The Australian government also acknowledged Hendricks’ death in an official statement.

Hendricks had previously received death threats for his advocacy. In the 2022 documentary The Radical, he addressed these dangers, saying:

“The need to be authentic was greater than the fear to die.”

Despite South Africa legalizing same-sex marriage in 2006, LGBTQIA+ individuals in the country continue to face violent attacks and discrimination. Hendricks dedicated his life to challenging religious homophobia and supporting those ostracized from their communities.

His Al-Ghurbaah Foundation called his assassination a “targeted attack,” with Chairman Abdulmugheeth Petersen urging supporters to remain patient and protect Hendricks’ family during this difficult time.

The EFF and LGBTQIA+ activists have called for enhanced security for queer individuals and swift justice for Hendricks’ killers.

“If not, we, as a nation, risk the lives of many people in Gqeberha and nationwide,” the EFF warned.

