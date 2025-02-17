How Modric inspired Real Madrid to UCL's dominance 

In a revealing insight into the dressing room dynamics of Real Madrid’s successful Champions League campaigns, midfielder Casemiro has shared a remarkable anecdote about Luka Modrić’s unwavering ambition.

According to Casemiro, following the team’s triumph in the 2016 Champions League final against Atlético Madrid in Milan, Modrić rallied his teammates with a bold declaration.

As the team celebrated their victory in the dressing room, Modrić approached his colleagues with an unyielding sense of determination. “Friends, we HAVE TO WIN TWO MORE UCLs NOW,” he exclaimed.

Modrić’s demand was met with initial skepticism, with Casemiro and others reminding him of the team’s impressive recent record, having won two Champions League titles almost consecutively since their triumph in Lisbon.

Undeterred, Modrić remained resolute, convinced that the team had the talent and momentum to achieve something truly historic. “No, no. With this great team we have, we have to take advantage & make history by winning at least two more in a row,” he insisted.

Modrić’s vision proved prophetic, as Real Madrid went on to win the Champions League in both 2017 and 2018, securing their 12th and 13th European titles in Cardiff and Kyiv, respectively.

Modrić’s legacy as one of the greatest players in Real Madrid’s history continues to inspire awe, and his role in driving the team’s success during their Champions League dominance will be remembered for generations to come.

