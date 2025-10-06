Anambra hosts World Universities as IDK Launches International Study Centre

Awka, the capital of Anambra State, recently hosted universities from around the world at the maiden edition of the Integral Development Konsult (IDK) Global Education Fair (IGEF 2025).

With the theme ‘The Future of International Education in Nigeria: Unlocking Global University Opportunities for Nigerian Students’, the event also marked the unveiling of the IDK University Pathways International Study Centre and the NCUK International Foundation Year (IFY) 2025.

It attracted educators, policymakers, top international university representatives, students, friends, and partners of the Managing Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of the IDK Group, Mrs. Chinwe Nweke.

Addressing the gathering, the Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, commended the CEO of IDK Group, who is his younger sister, for her resilience and pursuit of a long-held vision.

He traced the birth of IDK to 1998 when she resigned from the federal civil service to establish the organisation.

“We were the first generation of educated persons in our family, and our parents had high expectations. We wanted her to stay in the civil service and become a Permanent Secretary,” he recalled.

“But at 40, she called me in the UK to say she wanted to quit her job. I was perturbed but eventually consented. Today, seeing this dream blossom gives me joy,” he said.

He praised the UK International Foundation Year programme, which bridges the gap between students’ secondary education and university studies abroad.

“Having it here in Awka reduces the cost of studying in the UK by 70 to 80%. It helps students mature before travelling and equips them with learning skills aligned with global university standards,” he said.

In her remarks, the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, described IDK’s initiative as a solution to a long-standing problem faced by Nigerian youths seeking overseas education.

“IDK is addressing a major challenge confronting our youths who desire foreign education. Many have been duped or defrauded by unregulated agents,” she said.

“With IDK NCUK University Pathways International Study Centre now in Awka and the Southeast, that era is over. Children who wish to travel abroad will no longer be at the mercy of agents.”

The Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Prof. Kate Omenugha, noted that the IDK provides a real pathway to international studies, adding that the establishment of the centre is the beginning of many beginnings.

Representing the CEO of NCUK- the University consortium based in the UK, the Client Success Manager, Roche Weyer, described the unveiling of the IDK University Pathways International Study Centre in Awka as the newest addition to NCUK’s global network.

“This is an exciting moment not only for IDK but also for NCUK. From Awka, students can now access the International Foundation Year (IFY) Programme and obtain all necessary certifications,” Weyer stated.

Earlier in her opening remarks, Mrs. Chinwe Nweke, CEO and Managing Consultant of IDK, expressed joy at the success of the inaugural fair and the unveiling of the centre, which she said aims to address the unfavourable situation where global education has felt distant to many and accessible only to a privileged few.

“Today, we are bridging that gap through the IDK-NCUK International Foundation Year Programme.

“We are bringing international education closer to our homes, our communities, and most importantly, to the dreams of our children,” she disclosed.

Nweke announced that the International Foundation Year (IFY) Programme would commence on October 20, 2025, with enrolment already ongoing.

“This launch reminds us of what collaboration can achieve. By working with global partners and bringing international standards into our local community, we are proving that you don’t have to leave home before beginning your international education journey,” she said.

According to her, the NCUK IFY enables students in Anambra, the Southeast, and across Nigeria to begin their international education locally and seamlessly progress to leading universities in the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, with guaranteed admission.

“At this fair, students are interacting directly with representatives from about 16 global institutions. Parents will find clarity, networks, and trusted pathways for their children’s aspirations,” Nweke added.

Encouraging participants to seize the opportunity, she called on school owners, education secretaries, and school managers to partner with IDK, noting that the NCUK partnership connects them to more than 60 universities worldwide.

The fair also featured presentations on immigration and visa updates, financing international education, and guidance on scholarships, admissions, and career paths.

Participants, including secondary school students and graduates, engaged directly with IDK’s partner representatives and global education aggregators from the UK, Canada, South America, and Australia.

International institutions represented at the fair include the University of Leicester, University of Kent, University of Bradford, University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University, University of Sussex, and University of the West of England.

Others were Lancaster University, St. George’s University, University of Alberta, University of Ottawa, University of Keele, UNSW, Sydney, MSM Unify, and University of Law.