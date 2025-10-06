DSS Moves to Punish Officers Who Arrested Jay FM Journalists in Jos

The Department of State Services (DSS) has decided to discipline its officers who arrested and detained two female journalists during the funeral of the late mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, in Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday.

The journalists, Ruth Marcus and Keshia Jang, both from Jay 101.9 FM, were taken into custody after posting a video showing an argument between some security operatives and church clerics at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Headquarters, where the funeral took place.

In the video posted on Jay FM’s Facebook page, several clerics were seen protesting angrily after being denied entry into the church.

Following the viral video, DSS officers arrested Marcus and Jang and took them to an undisclosed location, sparking widespread outrage. The radio station later released a statement declaring its staff missing.

Amid public pressure and media attention, the DSS released the journalists. Reports on Monday confirmed that the agency’s Director General, Adeola Ajayi, has ordered disciplinary action against the officers involved.

A source within the DSS, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the agency admitted the arrest was a mistake and has apologized. The DG, however, insisted that the officers must face punishment to serve as a warning to others