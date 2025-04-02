Woman Wrapper: Ossai Punches 2Face Over Public Romance With Natasha

Afrobeats legend 2Baba, known for his timeless music and street credibility, has found himself at the center of a heated debate over his public appearances with his new partner, Natasha.

Social commentator Ossai Ovie Success has taken to social media to criticize the singer’s constant presence by her side, likening his behavior to that of a “woman wrapper.”

According to Ossai, the once-revered icon now moves in the shadows of his newfound love, and the public is taking notice.

In a post that sparked reactions across social media, Ossai expressed his disappointment, stating that 2Baba’s relentless companionship with Natasha is gradually eroding the respect people once had for him. “Na to follow her go market remain,” he wrote, implying that if the singer continues on this path, he might as well accompany her on mundane errands.

The straw that broke the camel’s back, according to Ossai, was 2Baba’s recent appearance at the Edo governorship election petitions tribunal in Abuja, a setting many believe was out of place for a music star of his caliber.

The veteran singer, who was once hailed as an untouchable street king, now reportedly walks past people without receiving the usual chorus of admiration. “This is 2Face that people normally see and start hailing, now people are seeing him regularly and are not hailing.

They even walk by or see him without hailing him,” Ossai lamented. He attributed this change to overfamiliarity, suggesting that 2Baba’s omnipresence has stripped him of his once-mystical aura.

Fans remain divided over the situation.

While some argue that the singer is simply embracing love and happiness after announcing his separation from his wife, Annie, others believe he is watering down his brand by constantly appearing alongside Natasha.

Some have even questioned if his devotion to her is overshadowing his music career, reducing him from a musical icon to a mere companion.