A tanker truck overturned on the Keffi-Abuja road in Gora, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State.

Young people were seen climbing the tanker before military personnel arrived.

Karu LGA Chairman, Barr. Abubakar Aliyu Madaki, visited the scene, urging residents to avoid such incidents.

He assured the government’s readiness to respond to emergencies and expressed gratitude that no lives were lost while sympathizing with those who suffered property damage.