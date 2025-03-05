Woli Arole Speaks Out on Gospel Music Industry’s Growing Issues

Popular comedian-turned-preacher, Oluwatoyin Bayegun, widely known as Woli Arole, has voiced his concerns about the state of the Nigerian gospel music industry.

According to him, the industry is becoming increasingly driven by “hypocrisy, worldliness, and cabalism.”

Sharing his thoughts in a recent Instagram post, Arole lamented that gospel music has strayed from its spiritual roots, with invitations for ministry now based on personal connections rather than divine guidance.

He further expressed his frustration with the blurred lines between gospel ministers and secular artists, stating, “Music ministers too—we can’t differentiate whether you’re a performer or a minister.”

His remarks have sparked conversations online, with many agreeing that the industry is becoming more about fame and networking than true ministry.

Others, however, argue that gospel music has evolved and that the shift may not necessarily be negative.

Regardless of differing opinions, Arole’s message highlights a growing debate about the role of gospel music in Nigeria and whether it should remain strictly spiritual or embrace a broader, more modern approach.