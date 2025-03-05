Group Calls for Police Protection for Woman Involved in False Wealth Testimony

A rights group, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has raised concerns over the safety of a young woman named Loveth Alo.

She was recently thrust into the national spotlight due to her involvement in a fraudulent testimony regarding a so-called miracle house.

Recall that a viral video had surfaced, showing the woman testifying at a programme by Evangelist Ebuka Obi of the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO).

The woman had shown a video of a mansion in WTC, Enugu, Enugu State, worth N300 million naira, which she claimed she had bought after the man of God prophesied to her.

However, the legal team of Roboconsult, the developers of the mansions claimed to have been bought by Loveth, has refuted Loveth’s claims, explaining that she was only allowed to inspect the people for a prospective client. During this inspection, she took a video in which she claimed she had made a payment of N200 million and would complete the rest in instalments.

The team said the lady had been arrested for deceiving the public, stating that their developer client had not recorded any such sale.

In a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, the Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, observed that while the actions surrounding her were alarming, it is crucial to recognize that Loveth is a victim in this situation and deserves society’s protection.

He further observed that Loveth may have been incentivized, perhaps with a small sum or the promise of contributing to what she believed was a noble cause, to deliver a false testimony that has now been exposed.

Nwanguma expressed worry that the woman may face serious retaliation from those who orchestrated the deceitful operation in the aftermath of the revelation.

“Fraudulent enterprises often go to great lengths to cover their tracks. With the truth coming to light, it is imperative that we ensure Loveth’s safety from individuals who might attempt to scapegoat her for their misdeeds.

“She deserves to be shielded from any potential backlash from those with the power and resources to manipulate the narrative against her.

“This young woman deserves our support, not condemnation. She acted under the influence of others, possibly under the false impression that she was contributing to the advancement of the gospel.

“While financial incentives may have played a role, we should not hold her solely responsible for actions orchestrated by those with ulterior motives,” he said.

The RULAAC said he strongly believes that Loveth was not sent by rivals of Ebuka Obi and that she had no personal stake in fabricating her testimony.

He noted that some ministries operate through rigorous mechanisms and vet individuals before allowing them to speak on such platforms. He added that it is evident that Loveth could not have independently orchestrated her testimony without the approval of those involved.

He urged the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that Loveth receives the necessary protection from potential harm and does not become a victim of those who would sacrifice her to save themselves.

He said, “This is a matter of justice, integrity, and compassion.

“I implore you to initiate a thorough and impartial investigation into the activities of ministries that perpetuate such fraudulent claims. The public must be safeguarded from exploitation, and accountability is essential for those who mislead and manipulate congregants.

“We must stand united for Loveth, and I call on all citizens to rally around her during this challenging time. Together, let us ensure her protection while holding accountable those who hide under the name of the gospel for personal gain.”