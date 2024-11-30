Wole Olanipekun and the Cartography of Compassion

“Salus populi suprema lex esto” -Cicero.

The commissioning of The Wole Olanipekun Senate Building at the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology (BOUESTI), Ikere, Ekiti State, last Thursday, has again testified to the power of visionary leadership and the boundless potential of human generosity.

In a world where the pursuit of knowledge is often overshadowed by the pursuit of power and wealth, Wole Olanipekun’s commitment to the ‘civilizing mission’ of education is a breath of fresh air. This iconic Senate Building stands as a beacon of hope and an illuminating path to a brighter future for generations of students, scholars and leaders.

The Wole Olanipekun Senate Building is the latest addition to the legal luminary’s benevolent social interventions. As Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan (2009-2013), he oversaw the expansion of the institution to Ajibode, easing congestion on the main campus. Notably, he donated a 450-capacity Law Auditorium to the Ajibode Campus, setting a precedent for private sector support for public education. The auditorium was commissioned by the then Minister of Education, Professor Ruqquayat Rufai, on November 17, 2012. During Olanipekun’s tenure, the University experienced a transformative era of innovation and growth

As Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo (2013–2022), Olanipekun built and donated to the University a magnificent Vice-Chancellor’s Lodge, named Wole and Lara Olanipekun Vice-Chancellor’s Lodge. In January 2023, the proprietors of ACU appointed him as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, a position he currently holds.

In February 2021, the Asiwaju of Ikere Kingdom was appointed as the pioneer Chancellor of the newly-established BOUESTI, a position he has also held to date. The Senate Building gifted to the University by the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the old Ondo State was commissioned last Thursday.

When Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) faced a prolonged crisis, resulting in a two-session closure, the Governors of Oyo and Osun States jointly appointed Olanipekun to lead a panel to resuscitate the institution. He accepted the pro-bono assignment, and the panel was inaugurated on October 28, 2016. In 2017, Olanipekun submitted comprehensive reports to the governors, and the implementation of his panel’s recommendations successfully led to the university’s reopening, with academic activities running smoothly ever since.

On January 19, 2023, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State commissioned an ultra-modern High Court Complex, built and donated by Olanipekun to the Ekiti State High Court, Ikere Judicial Division. Also that year, the 20th President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and 50th Chairman of the Body of Benchers was appointed as a Visiting Professor of Law Practice by the Federal University, Oye, Ekiti State, making him the first legal practitioner to hold this position in Nigeria.

On June 15, 2024, President Bola Tinubu announced the appointment of this foremost Nigerian citizen, “who can do anything for education”, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, University of Lagos. Of course, it was a fitting recognition of his stature and influence. Olanipekun and all other members of Governing Councils of Federal Universities and Tertiary Institutions were formally inaugurated on July 4, 2024.

Olanipekun’s philanthropic endeavours have significantly impacted numerous individuals and communities. The Wole Olanipekun Scholarship Scheme (WOSS), established in 1996, has produced over 3,019 beneficiaries across various disciplines, in and outside Nigeria. In 2020, he founded the Wole Olanipekun Foundation (WOF) Empowerment Programme to support vulnerable groups. To date, the Foundation has empowered over 200 widows, 200 aged people and 400 young entrepreneurs, in addition to 600 palliative beneficiaries. His donations to universities and educational institutions continue to demonstrate his commitment to empowering future generations through education.

Described by Oyebanji as “a man loved by God who uses his kindheartedness to serve humanity”, Olanipekun continues to empower Nigerians through his philanthropic initiative, which has successfully completed its 5th edition. As part of this effort, he also awards scholarships to deserving students, with over 28 batches of beneficiaries impacted so far.

Olanipekun’s achievements testify to the power of understated generosity even as his remarkable journey in law serves as a powerful rebuke to a society that often prioritizes profit over principle. In a world where wealth and power often define legacy, individuals like the Rockefellers, Cadburys and Fords have left an indelible mark on society. Their contributions have transcended generations, inspiring future leaders to follow in their footsteps. Olanipekun is a contemporary example of this selfless approach. As a Yoruba man, he draws inspiration from Nigeria’s first lawyer, Christopher Alexander Sapara Williams (1855-1915), Nigeria’s first lawyer who believed that “a lawyer lives for the direction of his people and the achievement of the cause of his country.”

This ‘Pride of Ekiti’ also continues the tradition of great lawyers like Sir Adeyemo Alakija, who saw the law as a tool for social progress and human upliftment. This wave of progressive thinking was ignited on August 7, 1925, with the foundation of the West African Students Union (WASU) by a group of 21 students – predominantly from Nigeria – in London, led by Ladipo Solanke and Dr. Herbert Bankole-Bright, a Sierra Leonean physician. Thankfully, the torch has been passed down through generations of lawyers, including superb advocates like Obafemi Awolowo, Rotimi Williams, Bode Thomas, Adegoke Adelabu and Ladoke Akintola. As fate would have it, Olanipekun’s receipt of this torch marked the beginning of a remarkable legacy, one that he has exemplary passed on, cementing a worthwhile tradition.

In the words of the great philosopher, Aristotle, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” Olanipekun embodies the ethos of excellence and the quintessence of a great Nigerian. As a legal luminary, this selfless benefactor and inspirational figure has navigated the complexities of Nigeria’s socio-political landscape with remarkable agility, earning the esteem and admiration of his peers and the gratitude of countless individuals whose lives have been positively impacted by his selfless interventions. As a philanthropist, his concern of passion, born of a deep sense of empathy and compassion, has also brought solace and relief to numerous individuals and communities, reinforcing his reputation as a leader of unimpeachable character and untiring integrity.

Well, critics may have argued that Olanipekun’s initiatives lacked clear metrics for success or adequate oversight. Some may also have been of the opinion that his service to humanity has potentially undermined their effectiveness and legitimacy. Another potential criticism is that of elitism and disconnect from ordinary Nigerians. Others may question the long-term impact of his philanthropy or whether it addresses the root causes of poverty and inequality in Nigeria, and among Nigerians. As a lawyer and former NBA president, Olanipekun likely faced criticism for potential conflicts of interest, impartiality and perpetuating a flawed legal system. His commitment to promoting education and social justice may also have created tensions with traditional power structures or cultural norms.

In the light of reality, philanthropic efforts often face criticism, and Olanipekun’s initiatives are no exception. Experts emphasize the importance of strategic giving, transparency and accountability in philanthropy. While it is natural to expect scrutiny, philosophers like Aristotle and Immanuel Kant remind us that cultivating virtues and moral principles is more important than seeking to please everyone – a Sisyphean task doomed to fail. By acknowledging these complexities, we can better understand Olanipekun’s initiatives and the philanthropic landscape in Nigeria. His example inspires us to strive for virtue, even if we can’t please everyone.

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

*KOMOLAFE wrote in from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, Nigeria (ijebujesa@yahoo.co.uk)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...