Borno State Allocates N1.6 Billion to Rehabilitate 33 Flood-Damaged Schools

The Borno State Government has approved N1.6 billion for the rehabilitation of 33 schools affected by recent floods in Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa, Konduga, Chibok, and Damboa, on Friday.

This initiative aims to restore essential educational facilities, ensuring students can learn in safe and conducive environments.

The Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, expressed gratitude to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for his unwavering support. He also commended school managers for their resilience during the crisis.

The rehabilitation will be carried out through School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs), known for their efficiency in handling similar projects.

Funds will be directly transferred to the schools’ accounts to facilitate the execution of the School Improvement Plan (SIP).

In addition to the schools, the State Library Board and the Scholarship Board will also benefit from the rehabilitation efforts.

To ensure accountability and proper use of funds, a monitoring team, including an auditor and financial consultant, will oversee the project.

Funds will be distributed based on the extent of damage each school suffered. Schools without active accounts have been urged to open them promptly to receive funding.

AGILE State Coordinator Ibrahim Baba praised Governor Zulum’s commitment to education and encouraged school principals to collaborate effectively for the successful implementation of the rehabilitation plan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...