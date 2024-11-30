Governor Ahmed Aliyu Vows to Recover Misappropriated Sallah Gifts in Sokoto 

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has pledged to recover the misappropriated N30,000 Sallah largesse intended for local government and Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) staff in the state.

The governor made this commitment while receiving the report from a committee set up to investigate allegations of non-payment of the funds, which were meant to be distributed as directed by the state government, on Friday.

Governor Aliyu explained that the committee was formed in response to public outcry over the failure to comply with his directive to pay the Sallah gifts to local government and LGEA staff.

He expressed disappointment at how some staff members were shortchanged during the payment process.

“I assure you that we will carefully review your recommendations and take necessary action. We will recover the misappropriated funds and ensure they are returned to their rightful beneficiaries,” the governor vowed.

Reaffirming his commitment to his campaign slogan “Ko Kudi Ko Aiki” (No Money, No Work), Governor Aliyu emphasized that public funds would not be embezzled under his administration.

He also thanked the people of the state for their ongoing support and prayers, promising to deliver more democratic dividends in the future.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee and state Auditor General, Sambo Yahaya Nawawi, revealed that the committee carried out its investigation in line with the terms of reference provided by the state government.

He praised Governor Aliyu for setting up the committee to address the allegations of mismanagement in the payment of the Sallah gifts.

