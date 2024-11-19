Wizkid Unveils Tracklist for Upcoming Album Morayo

Grammy-winning superstar Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has set the internet buzzing with the official release of the tracklist for his much-anticipated album, Morayo.

Yesterday, Wizkid took to his verified X account (formerly Twitter) to tease fans, tweeting simply:

“Tracklist 7pm naija time.”

Fans didn’t have to wait long before the star delivered on his promise, sharing the 16-track lineup of Morayo on his social media platforms.

The album already boasts two singles, “Piece of My Heart” featuring American R&B sensation Brent Faiyaz and “Dance (Kese),” giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

A Star-Studded Tracklist

Wizkid’s Morayo includes collaborations with global and homegrown stars, blending diverse sounds to create what promises to be another chart-topping masterpiece. Here’s the full tracklist:

TROUBLED MIND KARAMO KESE (DANCE) BAD GIRL featuring ASAKE TIME PIECE OF MY HEART featuring BRENT FAIYAZ BREAK ME DOWN BEND A MILLION BLESSINGS APRES MINUIT featuring TIAKOLA BAD FOR YOU featuring JAZMINE SULLIVAN SOJI DON’T CARE SLOW featuring ANAÏS LOSE PRAY

One standout moment is the collaboration with Asake on “Bad Girl,” blending Wizkid’s signature Afrobeat sound with Asake’s vibrant energy. Other international features include Jazmine Sullivan, Tiakola, and Anaïs, promising a rich, global musical experience.

A Tribute to His Mother

Set for release on November 22, 2024, Morayo holds special meaning for Wizkid. The album is dedicated to his late mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, who passed away in August 2023.

The title, Morayo, comes from the Yoruba language, translating to “I See Joy.” It reflects a deep connection to his roots and a celebration of the joy his mother brought to his life and career.

Released under Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records, Morayo is not just an album, it’s an emotional journey and a heartfelt tribute to a beloved matriarch.

Mark your calendars: November 22 is set to be another historic day in Afrobeat as Morayo takes center stage.

