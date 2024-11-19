Lookman, Nwabali, Super Eagles Make the Top Five Nominees for the CAF Awards 2024

Ademola Lookman, Stanley Nwabali, and the Nigeria national team have been shortlisted among the top five in their respective categories for the 2024 CAF Awards.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Simon Adingra (Côte d’Ivoire)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

André Onana (Cameroon)

Yahia Fofana (Côte d’Ivoire)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt)

Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Côte d’Ivoire

DR Congo

Nigeria

South Africa

Sudan

Other categories announced today include Interclub Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year, and Club of the Year.

According to CAF, the glittering ceremony, designed to celebrate African football excellence, recognizes exceptional performances in both club and national competitions. It culminates in the prestigious titles of CAF African Player of the Year in both the men’s and women’s categories.

The 2024 edition of the CAF Awards is set to take place in Marrakech, Morocco, on 16 December 2024.

