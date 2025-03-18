Wike Takes Over PDP National Secretariat over Unpaid Ground Rent

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, announced that the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now belongs to the FCT Administration.

This decision follows the revocation of the party’s right to the property due to unpaid ground rent for 20 years.

The revocation notice, dated March 13, 2025, and titled “Notice of Revocation of Right of Occupancy,” was signed by the Director of Land Administration, FCT, Chijioke Nwankwoeze.

The notice states that the PDP failed to pay the annual ground rent for the property located at Plot 243 in the Central Area District, Abuja, from January 1, 2006, to January 1, 2025.

Despite multiple reminders published in national newspapers and electronic media, the PDP did not settle the outstanding payments.

According to the notice, this failure violates Section 28, Subsection 5 (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

The letter stated: “The breaches by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat are contrary to the provisions of the Land Use Act.

“As a result, the property (Plot No. 243, Central Area, Cadastral Zone A00, Abuja) has reverted to the Federal Capital Territory Administration, and the Administration will take immediate possession of it.”