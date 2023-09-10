Wike denies inviting EFCC or ICPC to investigate ex-FCT minister, Bello

Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike on Saturday denounced social media reports that he has dragged his predecessor Muhammad Musa Bello before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ICPC over sundry allegations including contracts variations.

“We categorically and unequivocally state that these reports are entirely baseless and without any merit whatsoever. The FCT Minister, during his routine inspections of various projects within the FCT, has indeed expressed concerns and frustrations regarding irregularities observed in the procurement and execution of certain projects, amongst other observations which he very publicly expressed”, Director, Press, in the office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye said in a statement.

He said at no point did he contemplate or authorize any action by anyone within or outside the FCT Administration to invite the EFCC or ICPC to investigate the former FCT Minister in connection with these or any other matters.

“The online story in question is nothing more than a product of the imagination of its authors and is clearly designed to mischievously sow discord and confusion among the general public.