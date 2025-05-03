Wike Apologises to First Lady Over Walkout by Pro-Fubara Women

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed dismay over a recent walkout on Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, by a group of women said to be loyal to suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

In a statement released through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media in Abuja on Saturday, Wike described the incident as both “embarrassing” and “disturbing,” stating that it tarnished the image of Rivers State.

Apologising to both the First Lady and President Bola Tinubu on behalf of the Rivers people, Wike stated:

“An insult on anyone representing the First Lady of Nigeria is a direct insult on Tinubu. As a leader in Rivers, I apologise.”

The incident occurred on Friday during a Renewed Hope Initiative Empowerment event held in Port Harcourt. The programme, spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady, aimed to support 500 women entrepreneurs with empowerment tools such as deep freezers, gas cookers with ovens, generators, and industrial grinders to enhance their small businesses.

The women, reportedly led by former local government vice-chairpersons aligned with Fubara, staged a dramatic walkout during the event.

While on an official assignment in China, Wike strongly condemned the behavior, urging those loyal to the embattled governor to avoid actions that demean the state’s reputation.

He also criticized Governor Fubara for what he termed as inconsistent behavior and double-speak in his dealings with President Tinubu.

“It is not enough to be visiting people to plead for peace; those who genuinely want peace work and act for it.

These are the same people pleading for peace, but at the same time doing things that are contrary to what they are pleading for.

“How can you say you want peace and at the same time, you are sponsoring people to insult everyone, including the president and his wife?

All those shenanigans won’t bring peace,” Wike remarked.

The minister, in conclusion, said the actions of a few do not reflect the values and principles of Rivers State as a whole. He reiterated his apology to the First Lady, assuring her that Rivers people remain respectful and hospitable.