Edo Government Reaffirms Commitment to Revamp Primary Healthcare System

The Edo State Government has reiterated its commitment to revamping primary healthcare delivery across the state, with the goal of providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality medical services to residents at the grassroots.

Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa made the pledge during the maiden meeting of the state’s Taskforce on Primary Health Centres (PHCs), according to a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo.

Idahosa highlighted the administration’s dedication to the SHINE agenda of Governor Monday Okpebholo—an initiative focused on Security, Health, Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Agriculture, and Education—with particular emphasis on improving healthcare access for underserved communities.

“This gathering represents a pivotal step in our collective mission to strengthen the PHC system and improve healthcare outcomes,” Idahosa stated. He added that primary health centres are essential to building a resilient and responsive healthcare structure.

He called on local government chairmen and other stakeholders to play proactive roles in improving the state’s PHC network, including upgrading infrastructure, ensuring proper staffing, and efficiently managing resources.

According to him, a robust PHC system would reduce pressure on secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities by addressing medical needs promptly at the community level.

The taskforce, formed under the state’s “One Roof” initiative, brings together key players from state ministries, the 18 local government areas, faith-based organisations, and international development agencies including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Speaking at the event, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, disclosed that the ministry had already trained 146 facility managers in digital health data systems. In addition, 210 laptops and tablets had been distributed to PHCs to enhance data tracking, evaluation, and service delivery.

He further noted that the government’s top priorities include boosting immunisation campaigns, improving maternal and child health services, and ensuring that all local government areas are adequately stocked with essential drugs and medical equipment.