EFCC Arrests Sacked Warri, PH, Kaduna Refinery Bosses Over $3bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested the recently dismissed managing directors and top officials of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company.

They were taken in over suspicions of mismanaging nearly $3 billion meant for revamping the three state-owned refineries.

Investigations show that $1.55 billion was allocated to the Port Harcourt refinery, $740 million to the Kaduna refinery, and $656 million to the Warri refinery.

Sources within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited revealed that one of the sacked managing directors had about N80 billion sitting in various personal bank accounts, raising further suspicion over the use of public funds.

The EFCC confirmed that the arrests are part of a broader investigation into the funds meant to fix the refineries.

Many top figures within the NNPCL, including former Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari, are now under scrutiny.

A document dated April 28, 2025, listed Kyari and 13 other former senior executives as part of the probe.

The EFCC has requested detailed records of salaries and allowances, even for those who have already retired.

The refineries, which had been inactive for years, were expected to resume strong operations after rehabilitation.

However, the Warri refinery shut down less than a month after reopening in December 2024 due to safety problems.

The Port Harcourt refinery has struggled, operating at less than 40 percent of its capacity despite a $1.5 billion revamp.

In past months, the NNPCL had announced with much fanfare that the refineries were back in operation, but on-ground checks revealed little activity.

Workers at the sites confirmed ongoing calibration or shutdowns, contradicting official statements.

Even fuel marketers reported they had been unable to lift products from the refineries, while trucks were not seen entering or leaving the premises.

Energy experts and industry insiders have called out the government for misleading the public.

They argued that the old refineries were never designed to handle modern refining needs and that key pipelines feeding the plants are no longer functional.

Many said the $2.96 billion used for maintenance could have been better spent on building new, efficient refineries.

Meanwhile, workers at the Warri plant have threatened an indefinite strike, putting further pressure on the fragile operations.