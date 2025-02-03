Why We Won’t Sue Deepseek – OpenAI Boss

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced that the company will not take legal action against DeepSeek, a Chinese startup that has gained recognition for its chatbot’s capabilities.

Speaking in Tokyo, Altman stated that OpenAI remains committed to developing superior AI models rather than engaging in lawsuits.

DeepSeek’s rapid progress has raised concerns in the tech industry, with some accusing it of replicating OpenAI’s technology.

OpenAI recently warned that competitors are working to recreate its advanced AI models.

One method, known as distillation, allows smaller AI systems to learn from larger ones by imitating their decision-making processes.

Despite these concerns, Altman acknowledged DeepSeek as a strong competitor but maintained that OpenAI will continue to push AI development forward.

He emphasized that competition in the industry is normal and that OpenAI has faced rivals before.

Instead of focusing on legal disputes, the company will channel its efforts into leading AI innovation.

At the same time, OpenAI is dealing with its own legal challenges.

It has been accused of using copyrighted materials without permission to train its AI models.

While OpenAI denied any wrongdoing, these allegations have added to ongoing debates about the ethical and legal aspects of artificial intelligence.