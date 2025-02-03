VeryDarkMan Vows to Uncover the Truth in Eezee Tee Controversy

Nigerian activist Vincent Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has pledged to investigate allegations of fraud, forgery, and music royalty theft against gospel music executive Ezekiel ThankGod, also known as Eezee Tee.

The controversy surrounding Eezee Tee has intensified, with multiple former signees accusing him of contract forgery, manipulation, financial mismanagement, and stealing their rights.

VDM admitted he initially had no plans to look into the matter but changed his mind after closely analysing the situation.

“I will go find what I need to find,” he stated. “I’ve seen the claims and counterclaims, and I want to know what really happened.”

He also raised concerns about alleged attempts to control the narrative, claiming some parties may be paying bloggers to manipulate public opinion.

VDM stressed that he would conduct an independent investigation and carefully analyse all available evidence, regardless of who might be displeased.

“I will analyse the full video. Some people may not like it, but it is what it is,” he said.

