Despite the recent fall of the British pound on foreign currency markets, Nigeria’s naira was still firm against the pound in the parallel market but fluctuated at around approximately ₦2,200 to a £1.

Even though the pound itself is actually experiencing its time of correction with rising fiscal worries at home in Britain, the subdued response of the naira is a sign of a welcome but subdued calm in Nigeria’s parallel foreign exchange market.

Market players and analysts had forecasted the naira to fall from the weakening pound, but that has not occurred. The pound has been under pressure from political chaos and fiscal backtracking in Britain, such as the recent U-turn on welfare reform and growing doubts on fiscal credibility in Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government. Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ sobbing Parliament appearance and theatrics over a £5 billion budget agreement have only compounded such fears, as the pound dropped by nearly one percent.

However, for Nigeria’s side, stability of the naira is highly stable. That is due to investor sentiments over Nigeria’s recent economic reforms being enhanced. The ongoing efforts at stabilization by the Central Bank, improved foreign exchange inflow management, and improved administration of taxation have made the nation capable of being in a position to offer a more stable macroeconomic environment. Both the UK and World Bank were in agreement with this as the UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, endorsed the strengthening of the naira and wished Nigeria good luck with its reform economic program.

With the UK’s bilateral trade relationship, the step towards maintaining free access to 99 percent of Nigerian exports under the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) also picks up momentum. Apart from securing bilateral trading relationships, the step improves Nigeria’s competitiveness globally by reducing tariff barriers and making it easier to export.

The UK-Nigeria trade is currently in excess of £7.2 billion, and both countries are keen to finalize that relationship through economic partnership. With better forex reserves on the up and better policy, Nigeria seems more resilient to external shock — short term at least.

Whereas the pound will nevertheless struggle as a result of home UK pressures, naira strength in this event is not so much market weakness. It is an indicator of cautious optimism over the direction of Nigeria’s economy — something in which both nations are interested as each looks to navigate its own economic terrain.