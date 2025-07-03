Justice System Has Failed Women? Diddy Found Not Guilty, Still in Jail

After nearly eight weeks of testimony, deliberation, and debate, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been found guilty on only two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking by force and racketeering conspiracy.

The verdict was reached and announced at 10:12 a.m. (local time) on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who presided over the case, denied Combs’s request for bail, citing a “years-long pattern of violence”, including incidents acknowledged by Combs’s own defense team during closing arguments. As a result, the 55-year-old music executive will remain in federal custody until his sentencing hearing, scheduled for October 3, 2025.

Charges and Verdict

The case, led by federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, originally accused Combs of operating a criminal enterprise using his companies and staff to lure and exploit women for sexual purposes over a span of 20 years (2004–2024).

The five original charges included:

Racketeering conspiracy (RICO) Sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion Kidnapping Drug distribution Transportation to engage in prostitution

The jury of eight men and four women returned the following verdict:

GUILTY on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution

NOT GUILTY on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering

Combs now faces up to 20 years in prison (10 years per count), though experts suggest his sentence may fall below the maximum.

Following the verdict, Diddy reportedly dropped to his knees, placed his hands on his chair, and began to pray. As defense and prosecution argued over his bail, he told his family, “Thank you, love you,” and later added, “I’ll see you when I get out. Be strong. I love you.”

His daughter, Chance Combs (18), and son, Christian “King” Combs, confirmed that their father was “happy” despite the mixed verdict.

Outside the courtroom, his defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo said:

“Today is a great victory for Sean Combs. He’s relieved. We’re grateful to the jury for their careful attention.”

However, Judge Subramanian firmly rejected the bail request, stating:

“Domestic violence is violence. This court will not ignore a clear pattern of harmful behavior spanning years.”

Case Background

The case’s origins trace back to November 2023, when singer and former partner Cassie Ventura filed a civil lawsuit accusing Combs of physical abuse, coercion, and sexual exploitation. Though she later reached a private settlement, her decision prompted further scrutiny and eventually led to the federal investigation.

Her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, issued a statement after Wednesday’s verdict:

“This entire criminal process began when Cassie Ventura had the courage to come forward. Though the jury did not convict Mr. Combs of sex trafficking Cassie, her testimony led to his conviction on related prostitution charges.”

Wigdor also noted:

“Cassie has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and the pursuit of justice for survivors. We continue to believe in her strength and her truth.”

Public and Online Reactions

Reactions to the verdict have been deeply divided:

On social media, many users expressed frustration and anger.

“The justice system failed Cassie. Diddy cannot be trusted walking around free,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Another X user Chris Hanover also wrote: “It’s typical. Celebrities can buy their way out of anything. Disgusting. The guy is still a piece of garbage. We can’t unsee him beating the hell out that poor woman in the hallway of that hotel.”

It sends a message to all his future victims to not come forward because he gets away with it. It’s a sad day in America, another X user Ana Beck commented.

Others argued for respecting the legal process:

“If he trafficked women, he would’ve been convicted for that. He wasn’t. The court didn’t find enough evidence to support that charge. That’s how the justice system works, not on feelings, but on proof,” said @bra_phile on X.

Advocacy group Ultraviolet called the denial of bail a small win:

“This is a rare silver lining in an otherwise disappointing verdict that failed to fully hold Mr. Combs accountable,” said interim director Arisha Hatch.

Legal scholars noted the prosecution may have overreached with the racketeering charge.

Professor Anna Cominsky of New York Law School said:

“The criminal enterprise theory was the weak spot. The jury didn’t accept it.”

Women’s rights attorney Dr. Ann Olivarius added:

“The law defines sex trafficking clearly, but jurors associate it with more extreme imagery; foreign victims, captivity, organized crime. That disconnect allowed the defense to reshape the narrative.”

What Happens Next?

Diddy remains in custody until sentencing on October 3, 2025.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

More victims may come forward, and additional legal proceedings remain possible.

The public and industry response remains divided, with ongoing discussions regarding the legal system’s treatment of celebrity cases.

As one New York observer posted:

“It’s a sad day in America. Justice feels optional when you’re rich.”