Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    Why The Art Of Storytelling Is Telling

    0
    By on Poem
    I’m Just Saying Friendships And Friends Should Be Just  
    Ndaba Sibanda

    Please spin a story, turn it into a brunch

    we can tuck into, and be fine, full or foolish!

    Stories are spices with which days, evenings

    and nights are lubricated, layered and livened.

    Please spin a yarn, for witticisms make us wiser,

    gladder and abler. They give us feisty, free wings

    to fly to into fancies, feelings, countries and cultures

    and so that we may seek to make sense of chronicles.

    Please relate an anecdote, sketch it so hilariously

    that it’s resounding, that our bones shiver and carp;

    so horribly that hairs stand upright, so full that we

    forget our fears and falls, we find logic and love in life.

    Narratives nurture minds, heal heavy heads, hearts,

    boost the beauty of life, listening and comprehension

    abilities, mend memory, emotion. Storytelling is a lesson,

    a spur into a solution, a creation of curiosities, ties and ethics.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.