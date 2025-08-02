Why The Art Of Storytelling Is Telling

Please spin a story, turn it into a brunch

we can tuck into, and be fine, full or foolish!

Stories are spices with which days, evenings

and nights are lubricated, layered and livened.

Please spin a yarn, for witticisms make us wiser,

gladder and abler. They give us feisty, free wings

to fly to into fancies, feelings, countries and cultures

and so that we may seek to make sense of chronicles.

Please relate an anecdote, sketch it so hilariously

that it’s resounding, that our bones shiver and carp;

so horribly that hairs stand upright, so full that we

forget our fears and falls, we find logic and love in life.

Narratives nurture minds, heal heavy heads, hearts,

boost the beauty of life, listening and comprehension

abilities, mend memory, emotion. Storytelling is a lesson,

a spur into a solution, a creation of curiosities, ties and ethics.