Amnesty Condemns Niger State Governor for Shutting Down Independent Radio Station

In a statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Amnesty International has strongly condemned Governor Umar Bago of Niger State for ordering the closure of Badeggi 90.1 FM Radio in Minna. The organization described the move as a lawless and repressive act aimed at silencing an independent source of news for the people of Niger State.

Governor Bago accused the radio station of “inciting violence” and demanded the revocation of its license. Amnesty International condemned this action as an abuse of power and a clear sign of intolerance toward critical voices. The group said the shutdown order was unjustified and misdirected.

At a time when bandits and insurgents are causing widespread violence and displacement in rural communities across Niger State and both state and federal governments are failing to protect citizens blaming a radio station is a clear sign of leadership failure, Amnesty stated.

The organization further noted that the attack on Badeggi 90.1 FM reflects a broader trend of efforts to intimidate journalists and create fear in newsrooms across Nigeria, making it harder for the media to operate freely.

Amnesty International demanded that Governor Bago immediately reverse his illegal order, emphasizing that Nigerian law does not give a governor the authority to shut down a radio station.

Blaming the media for the government’s inability to address security challenges is, according to Amnesty, a direct assault on press freedom.

Finally, the organization warned that targeting independent media is an attempt to deny the public access to fair and objective reporting on matters that affect their daily lives.