Why Nigeria Must Embrace True Federalism Now – Insights from the Anyaoku Governance Lecture

The need for urgent restructuring and reform of the Nigerian state once again came to the fore at the 14th Chief Emeka Anyaoku Lecture Series on Good Governance, held on Monday, at the International Conference Centre, Independent Layout, Enugu.

With the theme, “Imperative of Good Governance in Nigeria,” the event convened a distinguished gathering of statesmen, scholars, and stakeholders to deliberate on the challenges and pathways towards strengthening Nigeria’s democratic governance.

In a keynote address, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, a former Minister for External Affairs, proposed a comprehensive reform agenda, calling for a new constitution, restructuring, decentralization of governmental powers, and a leadership recruitment process that prioritizes credibility and elite consensus.

He further emphasized the need to retool the state’s role as a guarantor of security, ensuring equal rights regardless of birthplace or residence, managing political parties more effectively, and addressing structural weaknesses in national institutions.

Chief Emeka Anyaoku, in his remarks, lauded Governor Mbah for what he described as “quiet but laudable” strides in transforming Enugu into an industrial, educational, and agricultural hub.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Valentine Ozigbo, a respected Nigerian business leader and a 2025 Anambra governorship hopeful, emphasized the need to rethink Nigeria’s foundational structure.

He said, “Without fixing our foundation, we cannot hope to achieve the kind of governance Nigeria needs and deserves. A weak foundation cannot sustain a strong nation.

“Today, we are a country but have yet to become a true nation. As Chief Emeka Anyaoku so eloquently reminded us, history is filled with examples of countries that failed to manage their diversity through proper federal structures — Yugoslavia and Sudan, among others — and who paid the ultimate price.

“Those who succeeded, like India, Canada, Brazil, and others, did so by embracing decentralisation and true federalism.”

Ozigbo warned that the modest instances of good governance currently witnessed are unsustainable without deliberate systemic design.

The multiple-award-winning Global CEO noted that the country once experienced better governance when it was decentralized.

According to him, until Nigerians awaken to this consciousness and demand real structural reform, the people will continue to recycle failure.

“Nothing earthshaking and enduring will happen until we say — collectively and resolutely — enough is enough,” he added.

Throughout the lecture series, speakers consistently stated that Nigeria’s political and governance challenges are deeply rooted in structural imbalances and a lack of cohesive nation-building.

The lecture series, hosted by Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State, was attended by prominent figures, including Chief Emeka Anyaoku, a former Commonwealth Secretary-General; Professor Ibrahim Gambari, a former Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria; General Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd.); Chief John Nnia Nwodo; Professor Elochukwu Amucheazi; Engineer Chris Okoye; Dr. Martin Chukwunwike, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State; Hon. Ezenta Ezeani, the Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, Ben Etiaba, and many more.

The 14th edition of the Chief Emeka Anyaoku Lecture Series thus concluded with a renewed collective call for bold reforms aimed at securing Nigeria’s future as a united and prosperous nation.