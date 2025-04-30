Tinubu Hails Dangote’s World Bank Appointment

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on his appointment to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab—a global think tank driving investments and job creation in emerging markets.

Describing the appointment as “apt,” President Tinubu lauded Dangote’s business acumen, noting that his vast private sector experience and transformative investments have made the Dangote Group a powerhouse of employment and innovation across Africa.

From cement and sugar to fertiliser and oil, the Dangote empire cuts across key industries. Its $20 billion refinery and petrochemicals complex is hailed as Africa’s boldest private investment yet.

The President urged Dangote to channel his trademark vision and strategic insight into shaping impactful initiatives at the global level through the World Bank role.

Dangote joins a high-powered team of global business leaders, including Bayer CEO Bill Anderson, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Hyatt Hotels President Mark Hoplamazian.

The World Bank unveiled the new lineup on Wednesday, as the lab enters a fresh phase focused on mobilizing private capital and expanding job opportunities in developing economies.

According to the Bank, the expanded team reflects a sharpened focus on employment as a cornerstone of sustainable global development.