Why Niger Dumps French For Hausa as National Language

In a significant cultural and political shift, Niger’s military government has officially declared Hausa as the country’s new national language, moving away from the colonial legacy where French held a central role.

The change was announced in a new charter released on March 31, published in a special edition of the government’s official journal. The document clearly states, “The national language is Hausa,” and also mentions that “the working languages are English and French.”

Hausa is the most widely spoken language in Niger, particularly in the Zinder, Maradi, and Tahoua regions, where a majority of the population speaks it. With a population of approximately 26 million, around 13% (or about 3 million people) can speak French, making Hausa the more predominant language across the country.

The charter also recognizes nine other local languages, including Zarma-Songhay, Fula, Kanuri, Gourmanche, and Arabic, as “the spoken languages of Niger.”

This linguistic overhaul comes after a national meeting held in February, where the military government secured more backing. General Abdourahamane Tiani, the junta leader, was granted approval to remain in power for another five years.

Since seizing control in a coup in July 2023, which ousted the civilian president, Mohamed Bazoum, the military junta has been severing ties with France. Key actions include removing French troops, ending diplomatic relations, and renaming streets and buildings that once honored French colonial figures.

Niger joins its neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, both of which have also experienced military coups and are taking similar steps to distance themselves from their colonial past. All three countries have withdrawn from the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, a global association of French-speaking nations.

This move signals a broader regional shift, with military governments in the Sahel asserting their independence and prioritizing local languages and identities over the influence of former colonial powers.