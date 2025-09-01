Who is Onyiyechi Basil, Winner of Miss Universe Nigeria 2025?

Onyinyechi Basil, representing Anambra State, has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2025.

The grand finale took place on Saturday, 30 August 2025, in Lagos State, where she emerged winner after competing against 21 other contestants.

The 25-year-old succeeds Chidinma Adetshina, Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, and will now represent the country at the global Miss Universe pageant later this year.

Basil distinguished herself through the various stages of the competition, including traditional attire, swimsuit, evening gown, and the question-and-answer session, earning praise for her poise, intelligence, and advocacy work. Speaking after her victory, she said:

“I want young girls to know that they can achieve more, and still celebrate their cultural identity.”

Beyond pageantry, Basil manages operations for a South Korean conglomerate in West Africa. She is also an advocate for maternal healthcare in Nigeria and has pledged to use her platform to promote women’s education and empowerment.

The final placements saw Miss Lagos, Damilola Bolarinde, finish as first runner-up, while Miss Bayelsa, Fortune Kurobo, emerged as second runner-up, and Miss Ogun, Irene Ikediashi, placed as third runner-up. Miss Akwa Ibom, Idah Eno, also reached the top five and received the separate title of Miss Supranational Nigeria 2025.

Voting statistics released by the organisers showed the wide public interest in the pageant: Miss Delta, De-Blessing Asaboro, led with 38,319 votes, followed by Miss Lagos, Damilola Bolarinde, with 34,033 votes, and Miss Ekiti, Ezekiel Silver, with 28,074 votes.

The finale, hosted by Anthony Abraham and Victory Wilson, featured cultural showcases, fashion displays, and live performances, drawing significant attention on social media.

With her win, Onyinyechi Basil becomes Nigeria’s newest beauty ambassador on the global stage, taking on the responsibility of representing the country at Miss Universe 2025.