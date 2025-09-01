spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 1, 2025 - 4:48 PM

Who is Onyiyechi Basil, Winner of Miss Universe Nigeria 2025?

EntertainmentNews
— By: Esther Salami

Who is Onyiyechi Basil, Winner of Miss Universe Nigeria 2025?
Miss Onyiyechi Basil [MUN]

Onyinyechi Basil, representing Anambra State, has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2025.

The grand finale took place on Saturday, 30 August 2025, in Lagos State, where she emerged winner after competing against 21 other contestants.

The 25-year-old succeeds Chidinma Adetshina, Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, and will now represent the country at the global Miss Universe pageant later this year.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOAQBS2iui_/?igsh=ZTdnZnBtZnExaDdh

Basil distinguished herself through the various stages of the competition, including traditional attire, swimsuit, evening gown, and the question-and-answer session, earning praise for her poise, intelligence, and advocacy work. Speaking after her victory, she said:

“I want young girls to know that they can achieve more, and still celebrate their cultural identity.”

Beyond pageantry, Basil manages operations for a South Korean conglomerate in West Africa. She is also an advocate for maternal healthcare in Nigeria and has pledged to use her platform to promote women’s education and empowerment.

The final placements saw Miss Lagos, Damilola Bolarinde, finish as first runner-up, while Miss Bayelsa, Fortune Kurobo, emerged as second runner-up, and Miss Ogun, Irene Ikediashi, placed as third runner-up. Miss Akwa Ibom, Idah Eno, also reached the top five and received the separate title of Miss Supranational Nigeria 2025.

Voting statistics released by the organisers showed the wide public interest in the pageant: Miss Delta, De-Blessing Asaboro, led with 38,319 votes, followed by Miss Lagos, Damilola Bolarinde, with 34,033 votes, and Miss Ekiti, Ezekiel Silver, with 28,074 votes.

The finale, hosted by Anthony Abraham and Victory Wilson, featured cultural showcases, fashion displays, and live performances, drawing significant attention on social media.

With her win, Onyinyechi Basil becomes Nigeria’s newest beauty ambassador on the global stage, taking on the responsibility of representing the country at Miss Universe 2025.

Previous article
Mrs. Soludo Congratulates Anambra-born Onyinyechi Basil for Emerging Miss Universe Nigeria 2025
Next article
The Clans Gathered for Brother Okello Oculi as He Paddled Across
Esther Salami
Esther Salami

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Ember Months: Between Superstition And Sobriety

Isaac Asabor Isaac Asabor -
Every year, as the calendar flips to September, a...

Catholic Priest Kidnapped in Kaduna State

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina,...

40% of Nigerian Industries Abandon National Grid over Poor Power – Survey

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
A new Industrial Energy Consumption Survey conducted by the...

Nasarawa Inducts 781 Teachers, Unveils New TSC Logo

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
In a bold step toward transforming education, Governor Abdullahi...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Ember Months: Between Superstition And Sobriety

Opinions 0
Every year, as the calendar flips to September, a...

Catholic Priest Kidnapped in Kaduna State

News 0
The parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina,...

40% of Nigerian Industries Abandon National Grid over Poor Power – Survey

News 0
A new Industrial Energy Consumption Survey conducted by the...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join