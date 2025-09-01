Mrs. Soludo congratulates Anambra-born Onyinyechi Basil for emerging Miss Universe Nigeria 2025

The wife of Anambra State Governor, Dr. Nonye Soludo, has congratulated Onyinyechi Basil, the Anambra-born beauty queen, who was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2025.

In a statement on Monday in Awka, Mrs. Soludo hailed Basil as a shining example of Anambra’s courage and excellence.

Basil emerged victorious over strong contenders, including Miss Lagos, Damilola Bolarinde, during the grand finale held Saturday night in Lagos.

Basil succeeds Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidinma Adetshina, who is also the reigning Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

With the crown, Onyinyechi will now represent Nigeria at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled for later this year in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the statement, Dr Soludo praised Anambra’s wealth of talent and achievements across various fields.

She emphasized the state’s reputation as a hub of ingenuity.

“Our export of talent is truly spectacular.

“I am proud that every national and global success story carries the mark of Anambra’s creativity.

“Congratulations, my dear Onyinyechi Basil.

“We stand with you in support and prayer as you prepare to conquer the world stage this November. God bless the Queen,” she said.