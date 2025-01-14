Police Sack 2 Senior Officers, Demote 6 Others Over Corruption, Unprofessional Conduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) and approved their prosecution for misconduct, corruption, dishonesty, sabotage, and other acts deemed unbecoming of public officers.

A statement issued by PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani on Monday said six other officers faced disciplinary action, resulting in demotions.

Among them, two Superintendents of Police were reduced to Deputy Superintendents, one Deputy Superintendent was demoted to Assistant Superintendent, and three Assistant Superintendents were downgraded to Inspectors.

Ani said the decisions were made during the Commission’s second plenary meeting held at its headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, where it also issued severe reprimands to ten senior officers found guilty of unauthorized disclosure of official secrets, dishonesty, sabotage, and other professional misconduct.

He said nine additional officers received lesser reprimands, a Deputy Commissioner of Police was exonerated, and an Assistant Superintendent of Police received a formal warning.

The statement read, “PSC insists that officers must maintain high standards to fulfill their constitutional duties of law enforcement and protection of lives and property.

“It also assures that all pending disciplinary matters would be addressed promptly to prevent undue stagnation in officers’ careers.”

Ani further revealed that the Commission has approved numerous promotions within the force, including the elevation of 11 Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 16 Deputy Commissioners to Commissioners.

“Other promotions included 21 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners, 57 Chief Superintendents to Assistant Commissioners, and 1,348 Superintendents to Chief Superintendents.

“Among those promoted were Obi-Ejoh Nnamdi Patrick, former Commander of the Anti-Narcotics Section in the FCT Command, now in Kaduna Command, and Milicent Amadi, Officer in Charge of Surveillance at the State CID in Ebonyi State.

“Further promotions included 876 Deputy Superintendents to Superintendents, including Enugu State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe,” the statement revealed.

It stressed the emphasis of the PSC Chairman, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Hashimu Argungu, on the Commission’s commitment to enforcing discipline within the Nigeria Police Force.

