When Trump Closes an Ok or Bad Window, will we Open a Good Door or Just Complain?

Imagine if that was the headline in every major media house beyond Africa. My test is sometimes seemingly harder than that of Jesus (pbuh), because opening the eyes of the mentally blind is harder than the physically blind… Imagine pressuring the leaders until they act. Imagine we react in a way that will lead to opening high-end universities in Africa+ every year or every five years to rival Harvard University, Columbia University, and beyond, that is a feasible door we refuse to open, so far.

My maths does not lie: Tiny Gambia was/is poised to have one to ten thousand elite shipping of their pregnant wives for u.s+ birth rights, within the next decade. So the average African country will be a lot more, considering the Gambia is the smallest country on mainland Africa. It means up to one million Africans would have likely tried such cheating and neglecting Africa, within a decade? It literally means billions of dollars from Africa alone.

Closing that window does us very little good, unless we open a much bigger door. We need an annual recognized day, nationwide and continent+ wide, to crowd-fund for learning and working opportunities beyond the elite. This is why ‘International Open-Chance Day — July First’ is super ideal; it is mid-year, so the richest already paid their taxes, after cheating to ship their wives? The rich that do not practice it are still guilty in respect to ch.103. My brother, Mr. Amadou Gigo of Gigo construction, is one fairly rich Gambian who does not send out his pregnant wives, to the best of my knowledge. Again, not being part of the direct problem does not mean you are part of the solution… How do we get to collect those billions of dollars and use it more productively?

President Barrow, Tinubu, Faye, Traore, etc collecting the phone numbers of the heads of ‘Gambia or xyz Chamber of Commerce’ of every country. Hello, head of the chamber of elite business folks, I want us to have a video conference at 12 pm on xyz date. Ohh! Is the president of the Gambia or xyz, I will surely attend more than if Jarga Gigo or head of the press union was calling for a video meeting. Address them as a group, but tell them to respond as individuals after they discuss with other leaders in their chambers. Simple Address: I want us to be opening multi-billion dollar universities every year. I understand you did something good on COVID-19, for example, but that was closer to a low-level rescue.

I am calling you on Open-Chance help, which is way higher than rescue and free smiles. Hint them about a marathon Crowd-funding: I, Muhammad Jah or xyz, a mid-level millionaire of poor Gambia, I am pledging about one million dollars for these high-end universities, challenging my fellow rich folks and even ordinary poor folks to text one to xyz dollars on July first… I Dangote, Mo Ibrahim, or xyz a mid or high-level Billionaire, I am pledging up to one billion dollars, but only if fellow Nigerians or xyz abroad and/or inside can raise one billion dollars towards the more needed private high-end universities… I mr. Youssou Ndure or xyz, a mid or high level millionaire of Senegal, I am pledging up to one million dollars and ready for a show or tour for such a brilliant and caring idea… You can see we can easily raise billions from our richest folks, but how much more from the ones in the diaspora, the rich ones who would have shipped pregnant wives, and even the poor who may understand such donations will help them more than gifts to praise-singers, marabouts, etc?

OIC’s New Opportunity: President Barrow happens to be the chairperson of the OIC, but can he initiate what no other OIC chairperson did, or he is never to pioneer good to great things? Similarly, get the phone numbers of all heads of chamber of commerce in OIC countries, plus the ministers you deem most caring. Address them secularly and from religious points: The first word revealed from the Quhr-aahn is Ihqrah (learn), but we misinterpreted it and refused to repent enough, with speed? How come the Christians and Jews donate to universities more than Arab+ Muslim billionaires? You can be diplomatic or even go a lot harder if they resist… Tell them, the OIC must now ascertain funding towards enough high-end universities, more than roads and Mosques… our graduates will then build better machines, better roads, personal tiny aircraft for each, nicer hemp mosques, etc? Tell them the reason Turkey or Iran can build drones more than the Gambia and Senegal may be because we were wrongly told conventional learning is not Godly or not very important. Tell them, if we invest enough billions towards universities, we have enough African professors in u.s+ universities who will be able to help as exchange professors for one, five, ten, or even fifteen years. We need buildings, which hemp can help reduce the cost; we need machines, and we have enough qualified professors… use real numbers to convince them. Tiny Gambia has dozens or hundreds of professors in Western universities, so how much more Africa-wide versus Middle East-wide? We saw the Muslim ban by Trump, we see how universities prefer Jewish students over Muslims over free-speech, and we have no idea what is next, unless we create what will pressure them to respect us. We are not seeking separation, but demanding better treatment or we permanently separate even with the Arabs…

Once we initiate enough high-end universities, then the one-sided exchange students with a few African countries that gave birth to Obama will expand Africa-wide, similar to how they do with Asia. The envisioned Exchange professors are higher than the present visiting professors, but time and space demand we skip that part for now. I personally believe building universities that will uplift the poor and free the oppressed (free a neck) of our generation will yield a lot higher appreciation from God than building Mosques, Churches, etc.

So I demand good journalists to knock on the doors of not just presidents, but ministers, billionaires and millionaires, heads of chambers of commerce, etc. Although politicians will eventually have to be involved, a billionaire like Dangote or even millionaires like Youssou Ndure can spearhead it to win Nobel peace prizes with God and help create countless Nobel peace prize-winning students. Every good starts with an idea. How to implement those ideas requires pushing against negative minds. Some will argue, why should we start with the Gambia if only the idea started there, and their president did not push like President Faye or xyz? Some will say, let’s start with two countries, but how do we tolerate or see how much we can raise in the first year? Some may argue a combination of pre-requirements and raffle to choose countries by turns, and a reasonable quota from participating countries. If they demand at least 25% of the professors and/or students should be reserved for non-Gambians or xyz, then that is still great.

The new high-end University in the Gambia may focus on Engineering or drones, to attract the best Drone and AI professors and students. The Nigerian or Moroccan one may focus on general health or just an aspect of health to reduce inter-continental travel for healthcare that often results in death anyway. Some will demand to be named after a building if they donate million or billion dollars, but God can offer a lot more than that. Another millionaire may demand 25% of the donated value as tax break, if it is more than one million dollars, or they rather donate ten or hundred thousand dollars? A struggling African in the diaspora may demand over thousand dollars should have investment or loan options, or s/he rather donate hundred dollars and spend lot more than thousand dollars to send a relative illegally, who may die in the oceans towards Europe or those whose richest folks and politicians work together to start enough private universities and eventually companies. Again, negotiate and resist where need be.

Billionaires like Bill Gates are wondering where to donate billions? How many Arab+ billionaires refuse to donate big while living, but can we convince them on will allocations towards such? I can go on explaining point after point, but I prefer God to facilitate actions, not just these brilliant words of ideas, with even some level of action plans. May God bless us a lot more, elevate showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn