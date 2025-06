The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced a change in the venue for its Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting originally slated for its national secretariat in Abuja.

In a post on its official X handle Monday, the party said the meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m., will now hold at the Yar’Adua Centre in the Central Business District.

“All BoT members are advised to proceed to the new venue,” the statement added.

Details Shortly…..