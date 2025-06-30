BREAKING: Youths Protest Insecurity in Kwara, Burn Down NDLEA Office, Vandalise Emir’s Palace

Angry youths in Lafiagi, Edu LGA of Kwara State, on Monday stormed the streets in protest over rising insecurity, including frequent kidnappings and killings.

Chanting protest songs and waving placards, the demonstrators accused the government and traditional leaders of inaction amid relentless violence.

The protest turned violent as the mob set ablaze the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) office and vandalised the Emir of Lafiagi’s palace.

“We’re dying in silence. Kidnappings happen weekly, and no one, governor, chairman, or emir is responding,” a protester said in a viral video.

Sources said the protest was sparked by growing frustration over unchecked attacks.

The News Chronicle observes that just a day before, three Fulani women were reportedly kidnapped, adding to a string of recent abductions with many families paying heavy ransoms for their loved ones’ release.