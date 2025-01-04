When the Ashoebi Outlasts the Marriage: Lessons for Modern Love

I recently watched a Facebook clip featuring two comedians whose conversation carried profound wisdom about relationships and marriages. Their insights deserve more coverage and publicity, especially in a time when marriages are crumbling at an alarming rate. Indeed, the increasing divorce statistics, as any minister in the temple of justice will confirm, call for urgent reflection on the principles that sustain lasting unions.

It was aptly noted that “Five years for our generation is equal to fifty years of our parents’ generation.” What our parents endured for decades, we struggle to tolerate for even a few years. This highlights the fragility of modern relationships and underscores the need for patience, resilience, and understanding in marriage.

There’s a stark difference between “wife material” and “fine material.” Using an analogy, they compared Hollandis and super prints. While Hollandis may appear rough, it outlasts the visually appealing but less durable super prints. Similarly, not everything that glitters in a potential spouse is gold. The true value of a partner lies beyond outward beauty—it’s about character and durability.

Many people today marry for superficial reasons, such as the glamour of a red-carpet wedding or the fleeting admiration of social media. But as they wisely observed, “Some people are happily married online, but offline, there is no joy.” Choosing a partner should prioritize peace of mind over public opinion or appearance.

A good wife, they emphasized, is one who brings peace and supports her husband in excelling at his craft. Without peace of mind, even the most talented individual may falter in their endeavors. “It is better to give your children a good mother than to give yourself a beautiful wife,” they said. This statement underscores the long-term impact of a wise marital choice on generations to come.

According to them, “Every woman is fine; it depends on how you treat her.” The way a husband treats his wife determines the manifestation of her beauty. True beauty, therefore, is not static; it is nurtured by love, care, and respect within the marriage.

They also warned against using Instagram and social media as benchmarks for marital happiness. Many couples who appear perfect online are often struggling in private. The façade of happiness, curated for likes and comments, is no substitute for genuine companionship and peace.

One of the most striking analogies was comparing ashoebi (ceremonial fabric) to marriages. They noted, “You buy ashoebi now, and the ashoebi lasts longer than the marriage.” This humorously tragic observation reflects the misplaced priorities in modern relationships, where appearances often outweigh substance.

The wisdom shared in the clip serves as a clarion call for reflection in our relationships. Marry for peace, nurture your spouse, and prioritize character over aesthetics. These timeless lessons, if embraced, could reverse the rising tide of broken marriages and restore stability to families.

