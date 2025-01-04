China Faces Respiratory Illness Spike, Packed Hospitals Stir Concern

China is grappling with a surge in respiratory illnesses, filling hospitals and reviving concerns reminiscent of earlier outbreaks.

Reports revealed that overwhelmed medical facilities, long queues of sick patients, and crowded crematoriums in regions like Hunan.

Local health authorities attribute the rise in cases primarily to seasonal influenza, with nearly 30% of flu tests returning positive.

In northern provinces, outpatient visits for flu symptoms surged by 12% within a week, while southern regions saw a 21% increase.

The situation has drawn comparisons to past outbreaks, particularly the “white lung” spike of 2022/23, linked to weakened immunity following extended pandemic restrictions.

Unverified accounts suggest heightened demand at funeral homes, raising fears among residents.

While some speculate about human metapneumovirus (HMPV) as a potential cause, official confirmation is pending.

For now, precautionary measures, such as mask usage in crowded spaces, are being re-adopted by many to curb the spread.

