When Justice Took Off Her Blindfold

America once sold the world the idea that justice was blind.

But this week, justice took off her blindfold, squinted at a billionaire — and smiled.

It wasn’t a movie scene. It was Washington, where U.S. President Donald Trump just granted a presidential pardon to Changpeng Zhao (CZ) — the billionaire founder of Binance, who had pleaded guilty to money-laundering-related charges barely months ago.

In 2023, U.S. authorities hit Binance with a staggering $4.3 billion fine, accusing it of turning a blind eye to criminal money flows — from terrorists to sanctioned states. CZ stepped down, apologized to the court, and served four months in prison. He was supposed to be the cautionary tale of crypto’s Wild West.

Now, he’s the comeback kid — thanks to a signature from the White House.

If justice were truly blind, power shouldn’t tilt her scales.

But in America, justice seems to know the rich by name.

Trump’s decision isn’t just mercy. It’s messaging — a wink to the crypto world that says: you’re forgiven, as long as you’re useful. Throughout his campaign, he called crypto “the future of American wealth” and promised to free innovators from “regulatory tyranny.” This pardon isn’t coincidence — it’s strategy.

Yet, the irony cuts deep.

Across continents, small traders lost fortunes when governments cracked down on crypto. In Nigeria, for instance, Binance users were stranded when the platform faced restrictions. Young people like Uche, a tech enthusiast in Lagos, watched their savings vanish overnight — no lawyers, no lobbyists, no presidential grace.

Uche didn’t get a pardon. He got silence.

But CZ — a man whose company was accused of facilitating billions in illicit transfers — walks free with a grin and a new beginning.

This is the tragedy of modern justice: the currency of influence now buys what integrity no longer guarantees. The powerful are rehabilitated; the powerless are regulated.

Once upon a time, America’s justice system was the moral compass the world admired. Today, it feels like a compass that spins for whoever holds the magnet.

Let’s be clear — this isn’t about one man. It’s about a pattern.

A world where the rules bend for billionaires and tighten around the poor.

Where “equal justice under law” is engraved on courthouses but erased in practice.

Justice didn’t just remove her blindfold this week — she put on designer shades.

And as the world claps or cringes, one question lingers in the air:

If the rich can buy innocence, what’s left for the rest of us — belief, or bitterness?

— Linus Anagboso