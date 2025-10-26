Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis

Fr. Justine John Dyikuk

Dear friends in Christ,

On the Thirtieth Sunday of the Year, C– October 26, 2025, I bring you greetings and God’s blessings!

Theme: Humility as a Staircase to Heaven

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, Jesus teaches us that sincerity, humility, and simplicity are keys to heaven. The first reading highlights how the prayers of the humble, especially orphans and widows, reach God. St. Paul, in the second reading, describes his life as a libation. In the Gospel, Jesus praises the humble tax collector while criticising the proud Pharisee, emphasising the importance of humility.

Review of the Readings

Our first reading (Sir 35:12c-14) shows that the prayers of the humble, devoted to the Lord, reach Him as He hears their cries. God is prompt in answering those who are resolute. The Lord does not favour the wealthy over the poor but listens to orphans and widows who earnestly seek His help.

In the second reading (2 Tim 4:6-8), St. Paul refers to his life as a libation, recounting his trials. He confidently anticipates the crown of eternal glory from the righteous judge for himself and all who await His coming, affirming that God will bring him safely to His kingdom.

In the Gospel (Luke 18:9-14), Jesus tells a parable about humility. He contrasts the humble tax collector, who prays, “God be merciful to me, a sinner,” with the self-righteous Pharisee, who boasts about his virtues. He underscores that God favours the humble and humbles the proud.

Takeaway Lessons

The first reading urges those in authority to be conscious about the needs of the poor, orphans, widows, and widowers, migrants, and others at the margins of society because their cry pierces the heavens. Like Archbishop Oscar Romero of El Salvador, we are charged to make a preferential option for the poor by ensuring justice and peace for the most vulnerable, showing them the love of Christ. The ordeals of St. Paul, who was delivered from “the lion’s mouth,” should embolden the persecuted Church across Africa and Asia to embrace spiritual resilience while awaiting the crown of eternal glory. Jesus’ parable of the Pharisee and the tax collector teaches us to embrace humility in prayer and action, bearing in mind that God always favours the humble. Christians are urged to avoid the sins of the Pharisee – parading their good works, seeking worldly validation, and judging others.

Conclusion

We are challenged to embrace sincerity, humility, and simplicity while making a deliberate preferential option for the poor. In the mid-sixteenth century, in reference to a group of prisoners being led to execution, John Bradford said, “There goes I but for the grace of God.” Like the tax collector, may we always have the courage to go for sacramental confession, saying in humility: “Bless me Father, for I have sinned…” Jesus insists: “For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted” (Lk. 18:14). Have a terrific week!