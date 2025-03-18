Google Unveils New Healthcare Tools for Search and Android

Google launched several new healthcare features on Tuesday, designed to enhance its Search and Android platforms.

These updates include AI-powered enhancements to health-related search results and new medical record APIs for Android users.

In Search, Google has expanded the range of health topics it covers.

Users can now access more detailed information about various medical conditions through a revamped “knowledge panel,” which offers easy-to-understand summaries.

Additionally, the company has introduced a new feature called “What People Suggest” in the U.S.

This tool gathers insights from online communities to help users find real-life experiences and tips from others dealing with similar health issues, such as arthritis exercises.

The feature aims to offer a balanced view alongside expert advice found in traditional search results.

Google also introduced medical record APIs for its Health Connect platform.

These new tools allow Android users to access medical information, such as allergies, medications, and lab results, across different apps.

The update aims to make it easier for individuals to manage their health data by connecting information from doctors with personal health records from mobile devices.

In addition to these software updates, Google revealed the upcoming launch of a life-saving feature on its Pixel Watch 3.

The “Loss of Pulse Detection” function, which has received FDA approval, can detect when a person’s pulse stops, such as during a cardiac event, and automatically notify emergency services if the person is unresponsive.

Lastly, Google announced the upcoming release of TxGemma, a new AI model designed to aid drug discovery.

This tool is part of the company’s broader efforts to use AI for medical advancements and will be available in the coming weeks.