WhatsApp Now Works on iPad After Years of Waiting

After more than a decade, WhatsApp has finally launched a version made specifically for the iPad.

The app became available worldwide on Wednesday through the Apple App Store, allowing users to enjoy the full features of WhatsApp directly on their iPads without needing a browser.

For a long time, WhatsApp users who owned an iPad could only access the platform through the web version, which had many limits.

They couldn’t make proper video calls, use the cameras, or enjoy a smooth experience.

Now, with this new release, users can make video and voice calls with as many as 32 people.

They can also switch between the front and back cameras during calls, and even share their screen.

The new app keeps messages, calls, and shared media protected, just like on other devices. It works across different Apple products like the iPhone and Mac, keeping everything in sync.

Users can start a chat on one device and continue it on another without losing anything.

This iPad version of WhatsApp also supports Apple features like Stage Manager, Slide Over, and Split View.

These options make it easy to do different things at once like chatting while browsing the internet or planning a group trip while on a call.

The app also works well with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, giving users a complete and easy experience.