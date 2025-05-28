President Tinubu Vows to Recover All Stolen Assets for National Development

President Bola Tinubu has pledged his administration’s commitment to recovering all stolen assets and public funds, emphasizing that such efforts are both a moral and developmental imperative.

Speaking through a representative at an Asset Recovery Summit in Abuja, Tinubu stated that recovered assets would be channeled into key infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge.

Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi noted that agencies like the EFCC and ICPC had reclaimed billions in cash and assets in 2024 alone.

He added that international collaborations have led to the repatriation of over $763 million and over 6 million pounds since 2017.

The government affirmed its dedication to transparency, justice, and holding corrupt individuals accountable.