You Can’t Use Public Funds Against Nigerians – Senator Abbo Warns Tinubu

Senator Elisha Abbo has issued a strong warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, saying any attempt to use public money for political battles will be firmly resisted by the Nigerian people and the opposition.

Speaking in a candid interview with journalists on Tuesday, Abbo criticized what he sees as the growing use of government resources for political advantage.

“If they want to use our money to fight us, they will meet us,” he said, adding that the opposition is already organizing and preparing for the 2027 elections.

Abbo, who is reportedly involved in coalition discussions with key opposition figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, said the goal is to remove Tinubu from power and put an end to what he described as a government that excludes many and ignores the country’s economic challenges.

He accused the Tinubu administration of ignoring the northern region, even though it played a key role in his 2023 election victory. “The North gave him 63.4% of the vote. But look at the budget most of the funds are going to one region, while the North gets very little. That’s not leadership; it’s injustice,” Abbo said.

The senator also raised concerns about misuse of public funds, warning that past mistakes such as diverting money meant for national security for political use should not be repeated. “They did it in 2015 by opening the Central Bank vault and handing out billions. They think they can do it again. But Nigerians are no longer asleep.”

Abbo cautioned the ruling APC against using threats or intimidation, insisting that the people are ready to push back. “We’re not afraid of arrests. How many people can they lock up? We fought military dictatorships, we won’t be scared of a civilian government.”

His comments have sparked conversations online and added momentum to the idea of a united opposition movement ahead of the 2027 elections. As discontent grows, Abbo’s message is resonating with Nigerians who feel let down by the current state of governance.