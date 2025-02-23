What Nigerian Couples Must Do To Have Successful Marriage – Okowa

The immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Saturday, urged married couples in the country to hold onto God in their daily lives in order to have a successful marriage.

Senator Okowa gave the advice at the wedding reception ceremony held at Effurun, in honour of Mr. and Mrs. Tega Ferguson Onwo, who were earlier joined in holy matrimony at the Assemblies of God Church, Warri Branch 1, Essi Layout, Warri.

The former governor, who presided over the reception ceremony, said every marriage that must stand, must be built on a solid foundation in accordance with God’s principles.

While congratulating the couple on their successful marriage, he urged the bride, Chinwe, to be submissive to her husband, Mr. Oghenetega, even as he implored the groom, Oghenetega, to love his wife, Chinwe.

“Every marriage that must stand, must be built on a solid foundation in accordance with God’s principles. Married couples should hold onto God for their marriage to be successful.

“Chinwe, you should be submissive to your husband, Tega, and Tega, you should love your wife, Chinwe, so that both of you will have a successful marriage. I wish you a fruitful marriage,” Senator Okowa said.

Earlier, in a sermon titled “The Basis of a Fulfilled and Fulfilling Marriage,” the District Secretary, Warri District of the Assemblies of God Church, Revd. Dr. Fabian Epetuku, said the issue of goodness was what made God to create Eve for Adam as an inseparable companion.

Revd. Epetuku noted that “any man who finds a woman as a wife, finds a good thing and obtains favour from God”, emphasising that the creation of a woman by God was not an after thought.

While saying that it was only a good wife that could fit into the help need of a man, he urged married women to pray for a deeper understanding that would enable them comprehend how they could key into the vision of their husbands.

The cleric, who congratulated the couple on their successful wedding, implored married couples in the country to deepen their love for each other so as to sustain their marriage, adding that they should also learn to have deep conversation that would inspire great trust and confidence in their marriage.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, were among dignitaries that attended the wedding ceremony of Chinwe Agatha Uzowa and her heartthrob, Tega Ferguson Onwo, son of the member representing Isoko South ll Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Ferguson Onwo.

Other dignitaries at the wedding ceremony were the member representing Isoko Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Jonathan Ukhodiko; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor and his wife; the Majority Leader of the State Assembly, Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi; family members of the bride and the groom as well as friends and well-wishers of both families.

The high points of the wedding ceremony were the taking of marital vows and exchange of rings by the couple as well as the presentation of gift by Governor Oborevwori to the newly married couple, Mr. and Mrs. Oghenetega Onwo.