Shell Advocates Stronger Public-Private Partnerships for Economic Growth

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering public-private partnerships to drive technological innovation and economic growth in Nigeria.

The company emphasized the need for collaboration between government agencies and professional bodies in the oil and gas sector, believing it will boost research and development across multiple industries.

Strengthening Industry Collaboration

Speaking at the 60th Annual International Conference of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) in Abuja, SPDC Exploration Manager, Gogo Eneyok, underscored the importance of sustained industry collaboration.

Eneyok highlighted Shell’s longstanding partnership with NMGS, which includes:

Sponsoring industry conferences

Providing internship opportunities for professionals and academics

Supporting research through real-time industry data

According to Eneyok, such collaborations enable technological breakthroughs, ensuring that the oil and gas sector remains innovative and contributes effectively to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“Shell continues to power progress in Nigeria through our operations on land, shallow and deep waters, as well as in gas and renewables. We are providing opportunities for industry professionals to innovate and push the boundaries of research and development,” he stated.

Call for Government Support and Investment

The conference, themed “Transformation of the Mineral, Energy, Water, and Construction Sectors Through Innovations,” brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and academics to discuss challenges and solutions for Nigeria’s energy and mining industries.

NMGS President, Prof. Akinade Olatunji, called on the Nigerian government to trust local experts to guide the nation toward sustained economic growth and poverty reduction.

He noted the significant progress NMGS has made over the past six decades, evolving into Nigeria’s premier geoscience and mining professional conference. However, he stressed that the country must adapt to a rapidly changing global landscape by embracing innovation to overcome economic challenges.

“The world is changing at an unprecedented pace, and Nigeria must become self-sufficient in its resource utilization. Innovation is the key to tackling the challenges we face across multiple sectors,” Olatunji stated.

The Role of Professional Bodies in Resource Management

In a goodwill message, National Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) President, Johnbosco Uche, emphasized NMGS’s pivotal role in shaping the future of earth sciences and resource management in Nigeria.

Uche, who also serves as the Chief Geophysicist for Shell Companies in Nigeria, reaffirmed NAPE’s commitment to working closely with NMGS.

“As colleagues in geosciences, we deeply value this partnership. Our shared goal of harnessing the earth’s resources responsibly requires continuous cooperation and synergy between industry professionals and policymakers,” Uche said.

The Bigger Picture

Shell’s renewed push for public-private collaboration comes at a critical time when Nigeria is seeking to diversify its economy and maximize natural resource potential. Enhanced partnerships between the private sector, government agencies, and research institutions will be crucial in driving:

Technological advancements in the energy sector

Increased investments in renewable energy

Sustainable resource management

Job creation and economic expansion

By reinforcing these partnerships, Shell and its industry counterparts aim to position Nigeria as a global leader in energy innovation while ensuring sustainable economic growth.